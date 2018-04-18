Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli: Cricket’s Federer and Nadal?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

RCB coach Trent Woodhill has likened AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to cricket’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their skills and approach

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Trent Woodhill has likened AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to cricket’s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their skills and approach.

Hailing the fitness and training of the top two ODI batsmen in the world, Australia’s Woodhill, who has worked with both in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said Kohli’s strength is his fitness and the extra sharpness it gives him, while de Villiers is all about training smart.

“[Kohli] is the most impressive sportsman I’ve had the pleasure to work with – in any sport. He’s in the same stratosphere as Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi,” Woodhill told a group of reporters on the sidelines of the IPL.

Just like the tennis duo, the two batsmen share a strong respect and friendship, given their time playing together in the IPL, said Woodhill

“His approach to his own cricketing career and everything involved around it is extremely professional.

“He’s definitely fitter than he’s ever been. What that allows you to do is under pressure, you’re able to replicate technique and replicate movement patterns. So he’s less likely than others to play a lazy shot or not execute the way he’d like because his fitness and his mind is so sharp. And that’s where that brilliance lies."

As for de Villiers, he added, “he’s mastered the art of replicating what he needs to do in a period of time in training to be able to move on”.

Just like the tennis duo, the two batsmen share a strong respect and friendship, given their time playing together in the IPL, the coach noted.

Both de Villiers and Kohli are in action for RCB in the IPL

“It’s tough to pick who is the best of them,” said Woodhill. “AB and Federer share a similar DNA I think, and the same with Nadal and Kohli.

“The point’s never dead for Nadal, and the point’s never dead for Virat. And AB, he finds a way as Federer does, in conditions where others struggle.”

Both Kohli and de Villiers are in action for RCB in the IPL, which got under way from April 7, 2018. Kohli is the number one ranked ODI batsman in the world, with de Villiers at second spot. 

Comments

More From Sports:

Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

 Updated an hour ago
Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

Kohli keen on county stint ahead of England tour

 Updated 2 hours ago
Surrey head coach open to signing Smith, Warner

Surrey head coach open to signing Smith, Warner

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fawad Alam broke down after exclusion from England tour squad

Fawad Alam broke down after exclusion from England tour squad

Updated 9 hours ago
Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes 'dream' World Cup

Neymar out until at least May 17, eyes 'dream' World Cup

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistani wrestlers return home from Commonwealth Games

Pakistani wrestlers return home from Commonwealth Games

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan hockey team named for Asian qualifiers for Youth Olympics

Pakistan hockey team named for Asian qualifiers for Youth Olympics

 Updated yesterday
Viral alert: Sachin Tendulkar stuns fans by playing street cricket in Mumbai

Viral alert: Sachin Tendulkar stuns fans by playing street cricket in Mumbai

 Updated yesterday
Indian police crack down on IPL betting racket

Indian police crack down on IPL betting racket

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM