Thursday Apr 19 2018
Top local govt officials meet CM Murad Ali Shah to discuss NAB raid

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

KARACHI: The secretary and minister of the Sindh local government met with the province's chief minister on Wednesday to discuss a raid conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a day earlier at their offices, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Ramzan Awan, the Local Government Secretary, and Jam Khan Shoro, the Local Government Minister, met Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and informed him of the recent surprise NAB-led raid carried out at the local government offices.

Awan, the sources said, told Shah that the NAB officials took his phone during the raid and left without returning it.

He also explained to the CM Sindh that the institution's officials took into custody several key records and files during their operation, the sources said.

In response, Shah advised Rizwan Memon, Chief Secretary for Sindh, to gather details on the said raid, and report back in this regard, the sources added.

