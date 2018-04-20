Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
Web Desk

If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 20, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that the recent tussle between K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has only resulted in Karachi's citizens receiving the short end of the stick.

Speaking at the 15th My Karachi Expo opening ceremony, Shah said that if the federal government cannot provide electricity to Karachi’s citizens, KE should hand over the charge to the provincial government.

Karachi has been facing prolonged episodes of load-shedding with an emergency meeting of KE, Power Division and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to be held in the federal capital today.

Adding to that, the CM said that the current tussle between KE and SSGC has created problems for the citizens. He also pointed fingers towards Karachi resident Miftah Ismail, the prime minister's adviser on finance.

He also said that recent construction work underway in the city has created problems for citizens, however, the Sindh government is working towards making sure the work is completed in due course.

'Matter can't proceed until KE clears SSGC's dues'

Responding to Shah's suggestion to all political parties to hold a sit-in outside the PM House in Islamabad over prevailing power woes in Sindh, particularly Karachi, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari said the chief minister should first stop electricity theft in Sukkur and Hyderabad before making suggestions of sit-ins. 

A meeting held earlier today between K-Electric and the Petoroleum Division, chaired by Leghari, bore no fruit, as the concerned parties were unable to reach a solution to the power crisis.

Leghari, in a statement, said the issue could not be solved until K-Electric clears rupees 70-80 billion in oustanding dues to SSGC.  

"Sindh chief minister's antics in front of cameras right before the elections are beyond comprehension," said the federal minister.

Comments

