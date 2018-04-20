Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 20 2018
Determined to make Pakistan major economic power by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

Friday Apr 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that the government is determined to make Pakistan a major political power by 2025.

The federal minister for planning was addressing a seminar in the capital.

Ahsan Iqbal said th at the rival political powers mock the government by saying it is too partial towards building roads.

Roads, infrastructure and means of communication are crucial for the economy of a country, said the interior minister.

While reflecting on the government’s aspirations to turn Pakistan into a major economy, Iqbal said that the road-map 2025 has been divided into three phases.

He said that Karachi, which is the economical hub of the country, has seen improvement in terms of law and order.

The interior minister said that Pakistan as compared to 2012 has witnessed a major curb in terrorism, adding that the country gave great sacrifices for eliminating terror.

