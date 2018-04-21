Karachi police arrest dacoits who shot dead minor during fortnight-old robbery

File Photo

KARACHI: Two suspects involved in murder and street crimes were arrested Friday night from the metropolis' Korangi Industrial Area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The suspects, who police said have been involved in numerous robberies, were perpetrators of a dacoity two weeks ago that left a minor girl dead.

The two arrestees, who are yet to be identified, had fired on and killed Eshal, 6, on April 9, 2018, when they faced resistance during a robbery attempt from the child's neighbour who was returning home in the Zaman Town locality after withdrawing cash.

They had managed to escape with cash worth Rs 50,000.



Eshal was standing in her home's verandah, holding the metal grill and playfully watching the street outside, when her neighbour, Mohib, who was chased by four suspects on motorcycles, was ambushed.



The neighbour was unaware that four robbers had chased him down to his neighbourhood. Upon resistance from Mohib, the dacoits blindly fired in every direction and during the ensuing chaos, Eshal came in the range of bullets and died on the spot.

Korangi is one of those areas in Karachi that experience rampant street crimes, with residents lamenting that authorities have not taken enough steps to curb criminal activities.