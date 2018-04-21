Two children killed as roof collapses in Islamabad

A collapsed roof has resulted in the death of two children. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: At least two children were killed, while five others were injured when the roof of a house they were in collapsed due to rain.

The house where the incident occurred is located in Ghauri Town of Islamabad.

According to the meteorological department, Multan, Faisalabad and Khanewal districts of Punjab will continue to receive rain, while light shower is expected in various parts of Gilgit Baltistan.

However, forecasts suggest dry weather in other parts of the country on Saturday.

The recent spell of rain in the northern areas of Pakistan, Punjab and Balochistan wreaked havoc with flooding that blocked link roads and also added to the power issues in the country. The fresh rains also destroyed crops in parts of Punjab.

But the change in weather caused mercury to plummet in some parts of the country, bringing a brief winter spell.

Moreover, the rains also filled dry lakes in the country. For instance, Hanna Lake in Quetta, that had started drying up last year due to drought, has nearly filled up during the fresh showers.