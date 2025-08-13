Azerbaijan top commander confers prestigious war medal on Field Marshal

Field Marshal Asim Munir (right) receives the Patriotic War Medal from Azerbaijan’s top commander at GHQ. — ISPR

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Karim Valiyev has conferred the prestigious 'Patriotic War Medal' on Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on behalf of President IIham Aliyev in recognition of his contributions in bilateral military cooperation, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Azerbaijan top commander met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on the prevailing global and regional security environment.

COAS Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country’s resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations.

“COAS congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the press release read.

Colonel-General Valiyev praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and success in Marka-e-Haq — the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The delegation extended best wishes for Pakistan’s upcoming Independence Day and victory celebrations.

The Field Marshal thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq and for sending the Azeri contingent to participate in the Independence Day ceremony, the statement added.

According to the ISPR statement, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability.