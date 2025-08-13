Here's how to apply for free laptops announced by PM

PM Shehbaz distributes laptops among the high achievers of public sector universities under the PM's Youth Laptop Scheme at Bahauddin Zakaria University. — APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the distribution of 100,000 free laptops among talented students across Pakistan based on merit.

The prime minister announced this while addressing the International Youth Day event in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The laptops will be allocated to students from all four provinces, the federal capital, Gilgit Baltistan, and AJK.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister stressed that the distribution process will be strictly merit-based, with no favouritism or nepotism involved.

According to government guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognised public institutions are eligible to apply.

They must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Master’s or Bachelor's programme and meet specific academic requirements.

They must have CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks while first-year university students need to submit their intermediate marks — HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.

There is a quota system for distribution of laptops with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan’s higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.

To apply and avail this opportunity, the eligible students can register either through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) mobile application or visit PM Youth Programme website: www.pmyp.gov.pk.