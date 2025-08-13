Traffic advisory issued for Independence Day event at Karachi's National Stadium

Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with Arts Council Karachi President Ahmed Shah, are reviewing preparations for a mega musical concert at National Bank Stadium Karachi. — APP

The Karachi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the Independence Day and “Marka-e-Haq” event scheduled at the National Bank Stadium this evening.

According to the advisory, the event will commence at 6:00pm, with heavy traffic congestion expected from 5:00pm on all routes leading to the venue.

Officials warned that large-scale traffic bottlenecks may persist until 2:00am. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel between the Civic Centre and National Stadium during these hours.

Last month, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced that this year’s celebrations would be held under the banner of Marka-e-Haq — commemorating the nation’s resilience, progress, and pride following the April–May military confrontation with India.

The term Marka-e-Haq refers to the period from the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation in May 2025, triggered by an attack in April on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

However, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between the two countries.