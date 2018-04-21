Leaving behind culture free of corruption, nepotism: Saad Rafique

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is leaving behind a culture free of corruption and nepotism.

The federal minister was addressing media after the inauguration of new coaches of Khyber Mail at the Rawalpindi railway station.

Rafique said that the deficit is of Rs3.5 billion, whereas, the increase in the income is of Rs50 billion.

He expressed hope that the increase in deficit will be brought down.

The federal minister said that if the trend of increase continues then every upcoming government will perform better.

He said that the inclination to tear each other down is counter-productive and the country will not progress.

“Cannot satisfy the entire world, our conscience is clear,” said the Railways minister, adding that people can say whatever they want.

Rafique is currently facing an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to a housing scam and also has been accused of misusing his authority to overspend national resources while working in the railways.

