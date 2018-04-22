Can't connect right now! retry
business
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Chinese giant to build Gwadar's first luxury golf community

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

The $265 million project, a milestone in Gwadar's development, will deliver the emerging port city’s most premier residential, lifestyle destination.

LONDON: State-owned Chinese construction company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has announced that it has entered into agreement for the construction of Gwadar's first luxury gated golf community with a Pakistani company.

Empire Properties, the Pakistan registered company, and the CCECC have signed a memorandum of understanding as the prospective contractor for the construction of China-Pak Golf Estates, Gwadar's first luxury golf community. 

The $265 million project is a milestone in the development of Gwadar and will deliver the emerging port city’s most premier residential and lifestyle destination, said a joint press release issued here.

Commenting on the partnership Mr Wang Lei, Managing Director CCECC (Pakistan) said: "It is a great honour to be working alongside a forward thinking international conglomerate like CPIC. China-Pak Golf Estates is a groundbreaking development for not only Gwadar, but Pakistan and we are honoured to be a part of this monumental project and contributing to the growth story of emerging Pakistan."

CCECC is a leading global contractor with 39 years of experience in over 40 countries delivering high quality projects ranging from civil engineering design and consultancy to real estate development.

"We aim to deliver a timeless community in China Pak Golf Estates that will set a new standard to master community development in Pakistan," Lei added.

Afzal Shah, CEO of Empire Properties said: "China-Pak Golf Estates will truly set a new standard to real estate community development in Pakistan and there isn't a better company we could be working with to deliver this grand vision than CCECC. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr Wang Lei and his team as we embark on this virtuous journey together. Our vision extends beyond developing Pakistan's finest communities, we will change the fabric of Pakistan's real estate industry by setting a new benchmark for integrity and transparency in a market that at times can be described as less than open."

Shah said their goal was to elevate the market to the same standards as established international markets. "This will result in the introduction of institutional investment which in turn will revolutionise the country’s real estate sector and deliver the quality of life Pakistanis deserve."

Comments

More From Business:

Door to US-China trade talks seems to open after IMF meeting

Door to US-China trade talks seems to open after IMF meeting

 Updated 10 hours ago
Miftah draws World Bank attention to India’s non-adherence to Indus Waters Treaty

Miftah draws World Bank attention to India’s non-adherence to Indus Waters Treaty

 Updated 17 hours ago
Trump rails against high oil prices, OPEC pushes back

Trump rails against high oil prices, OPEC pushes back

 Updated 2 days ago
Alibaba 'doing a lot of research' on driver less cars: Jack Ma

Alibaba 'doing a lot of research' on driver less cars: Jack Ma

 Updated 2 days ago
China looks to speed up chip plans as US trade tensions boil - sources

China looks to speed up chip plans as US trade tensions boil - sources

 Updated 3 days ago
OPEC's new price hawk Saudi Arabia seeks oil as high as $100

OPEC's new price hawk Saudi Arabia seeks oil as high as $100

Updated 4 days ago
Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for next fiscal year

Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for next fiscal year

 Updated 5 days ago
IMF sees solid near-term global growth but risks beyond

IMF sees solid near-term global growth but risks beyond

 Updated 5 days ago
Netflix shares surge seven percent on subscriber gains

Netflix shares surge seven percent on subscriber gains

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM