Blaze at Karachi's Liaquatabad police station burns down five cars

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Five cars caught fire when a blaze erupted during the early hours of Sunday morning here at the backside of a police station in the city's Liaquatabad area, Geo News reported.

According to police, four of the five cars were non-operational while the other was in working condition.



While two fire brigades are attending to the scene and have since then controlled the fire, police have yet to determine its cause.

Photo: Geo News

Earlier this month, a property room in Karachi's city court caught fire that raged on for four hours before fire brigades got it under control.

The fire was accompanied by multiple explosions in the court's evidence room, which houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.