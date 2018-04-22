Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Shah, Qaiser secure gold medals at South Asian Judo Championship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Photo: File

Pakistan’s judo team secured two gold and two silver medals in the ongoing South Asian Judo Championship being held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Shah Hussain Shah defeated Sri Lanka’s Rathnayake Yasith in the final of the 100kg category securing a gold in the process. While Qaisar Khan who had previously won bronze in the last edition of the championship, also bagged a gold in the 90kg category.

On the other hand, Maryam and Humaira Ashiq secured silver in the women’s event.

Maryam bagged a silver after she was defeated by an Indian participant in the final of the 52kg category. While Humaira also lost to an Indian participant in the final. 

Besides host Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also participating in the three-day championship.

A total of 102 players will compete for seven gold, seven silver and 14 bronze medals each in men’s and women’s individual categories in the event taking place from April 21 to 24.  

 

