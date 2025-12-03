WATCH: Babar Azam appears in Cricket 26 game ahead of BBL debut

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their third ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. — AFP

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to feature in the popular Cricket 26 game ahead of his much-anticipated debut in the Big Bash League (BBL).

A video, shared by the Sydney Sixers on their official Instagram, showcased Babar's in-game appearance with Australia’s Steve Smith.

In another scene, the star Pakistan batter's in-game avatar was seen celebrating a century.

"Babar [and] Smudge making tons at the SCG. You can give that a go on Cricket 26, out now," the caption read.

Meanwhile, the BBL 15th season fixture list has been announced, featuring 44 matches scheduled from December 14 to January 25, 2026.

Most matches are slated for the evening, with breaks only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster clash between two of the league's most successful franchises — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

Babar will represent the Sixers, adding extra excitement to the season opener.

To celebrate the former Pakistan captain's maiden BBL stint, the Sixers have launched a special fan zone called "Babaristan".

The franchise announced on social media: "Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other.

"We're celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan, dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam."

Fans are encouraged to join the excitement when the Sixers face the Adelaide Strikers in their opening match on December 17.

Several other Pakistani stars will also feature in the upcoming BBL season.

Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while Mohammad Rizwan has joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Haris Rauf will represent the Melbourne Stars, former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan returns to the Renegades, leg-spinner and Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan joins the Sydney Thunder and pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.