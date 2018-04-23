Pakistan cricket team to tour South Africa in December this year

Pakistan captain Sarfraz appeals for an lbw, Pakistan v South Africa, Champions Trophy, Edgbaston, June 7, 2017/Getty Images

Pakistan will tour South Africa for three Test matches, five ODIs and three T20 internationals from December 2018 to February 2019, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

Pakistan, who will be visiting South Africa for the first time since 2013/14, will play the prime holiday season Tests in December and January, with Centurion awarded the Test starting on December 26 and Cape Town the traditional New Year Test starting on January 3. The third Test will be in Johannesburg from January 11.

Pakistan will also play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

South Africa will then face Sri Lanka in Tests in Durban and Port Elizabeth in February, to be followed by five ODIs and three T20Is.

Prior to this, Zimbabwe will tour South Africa in September this year, with three ODIs and three T20Is at some of South Africa´s smaller cricket venues.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said that the scheduled 13 one-day internationals during the season would enable the national team to fine-tune their preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

South Africa vs Pakistan fixtures

Tour match:

Dec 19-21: SA Invitation XI vs Pakistan, Benoni

Tests:

Dec 26-30: South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test, Centurion

Jan 3-7: South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Cape Town

Jan 11-15: South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Johannesburg

ODIs:

Jan 19: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Port Elizabeth

Jan 22: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Durban

Jan 25: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Centurion

Jan 27: South Africa vs Pakistan 4th ODI, Johannesburg

Jan 30: South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI, Cape Town

T20Is:

Feb 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Cape Town

Feb 3: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Johannesburg

Feb 6: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Centurion