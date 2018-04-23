Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Khursheed Shah warns institutions heading towards ‘dangerous’ confrontation

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Shah in a media talk said that the it is the system [as a whole] which would be affected regardless of whether the confrontation is done from the judiciary or any political party-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Monday said confrontation between the government and judiciary has increased to a dangerous level which would result in dangerous consequences.

Shah in a media talk said that the it is the system [as a whole] which would be affected regardless of whether the confrontation is done from the judiciary or any political party.

“When the court will speak from behind a rostrum others will get a chance [to criticise] that the court has its mind already made up,” the opposition leader said.

Meetings should be held with heads of institutions but there's time for it: Shah

'PM is leader of masses, this has to be done when 220 million people are in state of confusion,' Captain (R) Safdar says

Commenting on the upcoming budget, Shah said that the government completes its tenure on May 31st and should therefore present budget for the four months, which includes the time period for caretaker setup. The next government can present budget for the rest of the fiscal year in August, he said.

“We will pressure government to ensure the government sticks to presenting its mandated four-month budget,” said Shah.

He confirmed that Sindh will present the budget as well.

