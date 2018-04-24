Mohammad Amir granted visa for England-Ireland tour

Mohammad Amir. Photo: Getty Images

Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir has been granted a visa to travel to United Kingdon for the England-Ireland tour. He will leave for England tomorrow and join the rest of the squad in Canterbury.

Mohammad Amir could not accompany the team when they departed for the tour on Sunday night from Lahore, as he was unable to get the visa in time.

The rest of the squad arrived in London on Monday afternoon for the tour next month, where they will play a Test against Ireland, two Tests against England and two T20 internationals against Scotland.



Pakistan will kick off the tour with a match against Kent on April 28, followed by a second tour match against Northamptonshire on May 4.

The team will then take on Ireland, who will be playing their first-ever Test on May 11 before taking on England in two Test matches on May 24 and June 1.

This will be followed by two T20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

Prior to leaving for the tour, Pakistan’s 16-member squad took part in a training camp at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.