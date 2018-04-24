Ranbir Kapoor's transformation as Sanjay Dutt in ‘Sanju’ is mind-blowing

Photo: YouTube

The teaser for Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, was released on Tuesday and highlights the Bollywood actor’s tumultuous journey so far.

The teaser highlights the ups and downs in Dutt’s life and the stages are perfectly portrayed by Ranbir who takes on an array of looks as he depicts the actor over the years.

It’s hard to tell the difference between the Sanju played by Ranbir and Dutt himself.

The teaser of Sanju, “a true story, you won’t believe”, starts off with Ranbir Kapoor who is playing Dutt stepping out of jail.

“Apna life full saap-seedi ka board hai” (My life is like snakes and ladders board game), Ranbir is heard saying as he steps out of prison. “Kabhi up tau kabhi down (sometimes up and sometimes down).”

The teaser also sheds light on Dutt's addiction with drugs and his lungs giving up at the age of 22. However, it goes on to show that despite that Dutt went on to build a muscular body to fit in the characters for his movies.

The teaser also highlights the peaks in Dutt’s acting career as well as his time behind bars.

“I’ve roamed in chartered planes as well as begged on streets for a bus ticket,” says Ranbir in another line which gives us insight into the rollercoaster ride that has been Dutt’s journey so far.

“I’ve stayed in the hotels of New York from whose windows the entire city could be seen. But I’ve also stayed in a jail where there was not even one window.”

“Worn watches and handcuffs,” he adds.

The full trailer of the film will release on April 27. Sanju is set to be released on June 29.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in key roles and features appearances by Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.



