Police foil short-term kidnapping bid in Karachi, recover minor hostage

KARACHI: Police foiled a short-term kidnapping bid in Karachi and recovered a minor hostage on Tuesday, officials said, leaving two suspected kidnappers dead in a shootout.



According to SSP South, the suspects had kidnapped the minor from Defence's Khayaban-e-Tariq area while he was en route to school. The family had settled for Rs7million ransom with the kidnappers.

A police team chased the kidnappers after they refused to stop their tinted-car near the Do Darya area. The suspects dropped the minor boy on road and fired shots at the police.

The police, however, managed to rescue the hostage and neutralise the kidnappers. The suspects succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

A policeman was also injured during the exchange of fire with the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the accomplices of kidnappers who were in another car with the minor's father managed to flee. The family of minor has expressed satisfaction over the role of police in failing the kidnapping bid.

Police said that they had recovered a mobile phone and a pistol from the kidnappers' vehicle, adding that their car had no number plate but the engine number showed that the vehicle had not been stolen.