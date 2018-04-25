ICC World Cup: Pakistan, India to clash on June 16, 2019 in Manchester

Pakistan, India will reignite rivalry on June 16, 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: PA Photos

June 16, 2019: It's time for the fans to mark their calendars. It's the day when Pakistan and India will reignite their rivalry in the biggest clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

According to a nearly complete schedule released by ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan and India, two years after clashing in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval, will meet at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16, 2019.

The full schedule for the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales will be revealed on Thursday, April 26 on the ICC website and its social channels.



Details of ticket pricing, how and when tickets can be purchased for the 48 matches of the 10-team tournament will also be announced on Thursday, the ICC said.



Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka confirmed their place at the mega tournament owing to their ICC ODI rankings on the cut-off date of September 30, 2017.

West Indies and Afghanistan, who booked their spot in the World Cup through the World Cup Qualifier in March, complete the lineup.

The World Cup will be held between May 30 and July 14 in England and Wales next year.