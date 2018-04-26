Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
AFP

Scientists set eyes on Neanderthal ´brain´

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

PARIS: Scientists have for the first time set eyes on a three-dimensional Neanderthal brain in the form of a virtual model made to fit the empty, fossilised skulls of long-dead individuals, a study said Thursday.

The reconstructed organ confirmed earlier observations, based more loosely on head size and shape, that Neanderthals had a larger brain than their early Homo sapiens cousins, but with a smaller cerebellum -- the lower part near the spine that controls balance and movement.

It is also involved in speech and learning.

The distinction may have caused social and cognitive differences between the near relatives, and may explain why one went extinct while the other thrived, said Naomichi Ogihara of the Keio University in Japan, who co-authored a study in the journal Scientific Reports.

"Although the difference could be subtle, such a subtle difference may become significant in terms of natural selection," he told AFP.

But nothing can be concluded yet about any relation between the Neanderthal´s brain organisation and its eventual demise.

Ogihara and a team combined the disciplines of physical anthropology, mechanical engineering, and neuroscience for their reconstruction.

They used virtual casts to model the shape and size of four fossilised Neanderthal skull cavities, and four of ancient humans.

They then used MRI scans from nearly 1,200 modern-day people to model an "average" human brain, which they "deformed" to fit into the prehistoric skulls.

This allowed the team to estimate what the brains would have looked like, and how individual regions would have differed between the two species.

"We are so far from understanding the brain of prehistoric humans that any small advance is welcome," French palaeoanthropologist Antoine Balzeau told AFP of the study.

He was not involved in the research.

Neanderthals emerged in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East some 200,000 years ago. They vanished about 30,000 years ago -- coinciding roughly with the arrival of modern humans out of Africa.

The two groups briefly overlapped and interbred, and today, non-African people carry about 1.5-2.1 percent of Neanderthal DNA.

Long portrayed as knuckle-dragging brutes, recent studies have started to paint a picture of Neanderthals as sophisticated beings who made art, took care of the elderly, buried their dead, and may have been the first jewellers -- though they were probably also cannibals.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Lahore shelter facility serves as safe haven for transgender persons

Lahore shelter facility serves as safe haven for transgender persons

 Updated 7 hours ago
Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

Google can't differentiate between Modi, Nehru

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

'Breakthrough' in mosquito-packed drones to combat Zika in Brazil

 Updated 10 hours ago
In New Guinea, human thigh bone daggers were hot property: study

In New Guinea, human thigh bone daggers were hot property: study

 Updated yesterday
Monument to feminist trailblazer Fawcett erected outside London's parliament

Monument to feminist trailblazer Fawcett erected outside London's parliament

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan appoints first female consular in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan appoints first female consular in Saudi Arabia

 Updated 3 days ago
German shoppers sample burgers made of buffalo worms

German shoppers sample burgers made of buffalo worms

 Updated 4 days ago
Ants that 'explode' to fight foes discovered on Borneo

Ants that 'explode' to fight foes discovered on Borneo

 Updated 6 days ago
Indian YouTube singer has tearful reunion after 40 years

Indian YouTube singer has tearful reunion after 40 years

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM