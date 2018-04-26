Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

The former Norwegian Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Mushal Malick on Kashmir cause. Photo: Geo News

OSLO: The former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik said that the plight of Kashmiris living in Indian-occupied-Kashmir should end now.



Speaking at a seminar on Kashmir organised by his organisation Oslo Center in the capital city of Norway, Bondevik expressed hope that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved soon.

"We have deep interest in the issues existing in the region, including the problem of Kashmiris," he added.

The seminar was also addressed by Mushal Malick, spouse of famous Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, and Professor of Political Science Uppsala University Sten Widmalm.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Mushal Malick on Kashmir issue and said, “I have been already impressed by the outstanding role of Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai, the two prominent of ladies for democracy and human rights in Pakistan”.

The seminar was attended by a number of people from different walks of life including researchers and intellectuals.

Speaking at the seminar, Mushal Malick urged the international community to play its role for prevention of the atrocities and resolution of Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She informed about the difficulties faces by Yasin Malik during his struggle for freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Mushal Malick also spoke on the brutal use of pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiris and said, many of the people especially youth lost their eyes and got injuries on the faces because of pellet guns fired by Indian occupation forces.

In her speech, Mushal also mentioned Asifa who was raped and killed in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the seminar, Professor Sten Widmalm of Uppsala University said the policies of the current government in India are intervened and inspired by religious extremism which damages democratic values of the country.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Scandinavian Council’s Executive Director Mr Ali Shahnawaz Khan expressed his hope that the seminar with the participation of Norwegian intellectuals and researchers will make further awareness and understanding on the issue of Kashmir in Norway, he added that it is important to mention that Kashmir cause is being pursued in Norway from last 20 years.