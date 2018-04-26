Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
AFP

Agreement averts stand-off between South African board and cricketers

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Under the interim agreement, players will get an increase of six percent in their pay from May 1 until the conclusion of a new MOU

JOHANNESBURG: An interim agreement between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the SA Cricketers´ Association (SACA) was announced on Thursday, averting a stand-off between the country´s players and officials.

The agreement was announced five days before the expiry of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which covers players´ remuneration and commercial rights.

Under the interim agreement, players will get an increase of six percent in their pay from May 1 until the conclusion of a new MOU.

A joint statement from CSA and SACA came a week after it appeared a conflict was looming between the two bodies.

The statement said a deadline of June 30 had been agreed for the conclusion of a new deal, with dates set in May and June for negotiations.

Cricket South Africa committed to maintaining a revenue share model with players and also agreed that a new commercial rights agreement would be at least as favourable to players as the existing agreement.

SACA chief executive Tony Irish, who last week warned that uncertainty could lead players to seek careers in other countries, said he was satisfied with the agreement.

"This interim agreement addresses the uncertainty that has existed amongst players," said Irish, who welcomed a commitment by CSA to address "the full ambit of player benefits and other player relevant matters."

CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said: "There is still a long way to go in these negotiations but CSA and SACA have both acted in the best interests of the game by setting a clear platform needed to jointly and constructively get this done within a two-month period."

Comments

More From Sports:

Marseille take control in Europa League semi against Salzburg

Marseille take control in Europa League semi against Salzburg

 Updated 2 hours ago
ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

 Updated 12 hours ago
Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

 Updated 15 hours ago
Sweden rules out Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return

Sweden rules out Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

 Updated 11 hours ago
Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

 Updated 16 hours ago
Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

 Updated 18 hours ago
You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM