Imran skips budget session, travels to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will not be attending today’s National Assembly session wherein the federal government will present its last budget.



The PTI, along with other opposition parties, has planned to protest the government’s presentation of the budget for the entire upcoming fiscal year as opposed to just a few months until the new government takes charge.

The PTI chief departed for Peshawar today on a one-day visit where he will address the youth assembly.

The party chairman is also expected to meet provincial ministers and party lawmakers from the province during his visit. He is expected to be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the province.

Imran will also be meeting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to discuss the party’s impending split with its coalition partner Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, in a statement on Wednesday, said the party will part ways with PTI and the decision was taken in good faith.

"We will make the announcement in a joint press conference with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak," said Khan.

The JI leader further said the decision was the need of present times, after the restoration of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal — an alliance of religious parties.

JI has been allied with PTI since the latter formed the government after the 2013 general elections and holds the ministries of finance and local government.

