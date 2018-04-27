Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
Muhammad Khalid

Police stop 13-year-old girl's marriage in Umerkot, relatives claim she's missing

By
Muhammad Khalid

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

UMERKOT: A women’s police squad raided a house in Sindh’s Umerkot district and stopped the marriage of an underage girl who is since missing, her relatives claimed on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old girl’s family has alleged that the police stopped the marriage on the orders of a local feudal lord and took her with them. “The police took her with them and she has been missing since,” the relatives said.

However, police officials said they handed the girl over to her family after questioning. A written agreement on this is available, the police said.

The officials further explained that they raided a house on April 18 after receiving information that a 13-year-old girl was being married to an eight-year-old boy.

Upon hearing of the raid, the groom and the person who was supposed to solemnise the marriage ran away, police added.

“However, we took the girl, her sister and mother into custody and handed them over to their relatives after recording their statements,” the officials said.

They also upheld that while handing over the 13-year-old girl, they had a written agreement with her relatives stating they will not get her married before she turns 18.

After reports of the case went viral on social media, IG Sindh AD Khawaja had called for an inquiry into the incident and also suspended Umerkot Women’s Police SHO Khushbakht to ensure the independent inquiry was not influenced.

The girl’s family had also registered a case in a district and sessions court under Section 22(A) against two local feudal lords and police officials.

The district and sessions court judge had earlier summoned the girl’s relatives, police officials and local feudal lords, however, the hearing was adjourned till May 5 after no one appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, SP Umerkot Usman Bajwa has vowed there will be substantial progress in the case today.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Opposition stages walk-out from budget session in protest

Opposition stages walk-out from budget session in protest

 Updated 2 hours ago
Government appoints five new federal and one state minister

Government appoints five new federal and one state minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Europe-like facilities in Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower: Punjab CM

Europe-like facilities in Mayo Hospital’s surgical tower: Punjab CM

 Updated 5 hours ago
In a first, district admin organises open court in Peshawar’s gurdwara

In a first, district admin organises open court in Peshawar’s gurdwara

Updated 5 hours ago
Ashiana scam: PM's principal secretary makes third appearance before NAB

Ashiana scam: PM's principal secretary makes third appearance before NAB

 Updated 5 hours ago
Intezar murder: ATC rejects petition to shift trial to sessions court

Intezar murder: ATC rejects petition to shift trial to sessions court

 Updated 6 hours ago
Expectations from Budget 2018-19

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM