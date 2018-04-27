Can't connect right now! retry
No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

Friday Apr 27, 2018

SARGODHA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that except for him no one else seems to be in sight to be held accountable.

The former premier was addressing members of the parliament and workers from Sargodha division.

He said that those in power did corruption in rental power project and other plans, but no one held them accountable.

He said that he is not being given a chance to tend to his ailing wife, who is currently under treatment in London for cancer.

Nawaz Sharif said that the country’s well-being lies in giving respect to vote and it can lead to institutions functioning properly.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

