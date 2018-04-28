Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Apr 28 2018
By
Web Desk
,
AFP

Imam-ul-Haq top scorer as Pakistan all out for 168 against Kent

By
Web Desk
,
AFP

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

Sarfraz Ahmed shakes hands with Kent captain at the toss. Photo: PCB

CANTERBURY: Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 61 as Pakistan were bowled out for 168 on the first day of their tour opener against Kent at Canterbury on Saturday.

Left-hander Imam, the 22-year-old nephew of chief selector and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, resisted with 61 off 111 balls while Hasan Ali contributed 24 off 11 balls in the tourists’ unimpressive start to their tour of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss on an overcast morning and chose to bat in the four-day fixture.

Openers Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali started steadily before Azhar (15), going for a booming drive, was clean bowled by Will Gidman.

And 28 for one became 28 for two when Aslam (13) was lbw to Harry Podmore.

Gidman also had Haris Sohail lbw for five in a miserly return of two for 16 in eight overs.

Uncapped at Test level, Imam – who made a century on his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in October – hit nine 4s in his innings before falling lbw to Gidman.

Gidman led the wickets tally for Kent with five for 47.

After this match, Pakistan face Northamptonshire before providing the opposition for Ireland´s inaugural Test, in Malahide, from May 11-15.

They then return across the Irish Sea for a two-Test series against England.

Comments

More From Sports:

Nadal thrashes Goffin to set up Barca final with teenager Tsitsipas

Nadal thrashes Goffin to set up Barca final with teenager Tsitsipas

 Updated 3 hours ago
Wenger set for Old Trafford farewell

Wenger set for Old Trafford farewell

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mohammad Asif criticises PCB for its 'double standards'

Mohammad Asif criticises PCB for its 'double standards'

 Updated 14 hours ago
Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team

Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team

Updated 18 hours ago
FIFA points to ethics rules after Trump tweets threat to World Cup bid opponents

FIFA points to ethics rules after Trump tweets threat to World Cup bid opponents

 Updated 19 hours ago
Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Iniesta to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

 Updated yesterday
Amir Khan supports Pakistani boxers in upcoming Asian Games

Amir Khan supports Pakistani boxers in upcoming Asian Games

Updated 2 days ago
Profligate Arsenal punished by 10-man Atletico Madrid

Profligate Arsenal punished by 10-man Atletico Madrid

 Updated 2 days ago
Marseille take control in Europa League semi against Salzburg

Marseille take control in Europa League semi against Salzburg

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM