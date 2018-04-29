Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 29 2018
PM, Shehbaz call on Nawaz to discuss party, political affairs

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

LAHORE:

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met former premier and party supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence on Sunday.

Sources said Nawaz had summoned a high-level party meeting to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

The three leaders discussed political affairs of the country as well as the party's strategy with regards to the upcoming elections, according to sources.

Sources said Shehbaz's son, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, also attended the meeting. 

Shehbaz assumed the presidency of the party earlier this year following the Supreme Court’s ruling which barred Nawaz from holding a party office owing to his disqualification from Parliament last year. 

Nawaz has been complaining of 'pre-poll rigging' in the form of corruption allegations and investigations against himself and party members ahead of the upcoming general elections. 

Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law have been facing a total of three corruption cases in the accountability court of Islamabad since his ouster in July last year. 

