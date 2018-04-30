Balochistan home minister visits site of Quetta firing incident

QUETTA: Balochistan's home minister visited on Sunday night Jan Mohammad Road here in the city where a firing incident earlier in the day had left three people dead, Geo News reported.

Unidentified persons had opened fire and killed at least three people early last night on Jan Mohammad Road, leaving four others wounded.



Sarfraz Bugti, the home minister of Balochistan, also observed the area and its surroundings during his visit where he analysed the crime scene. Consequently, he advised Moazzam Jah Ansari, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Balochistan, to submit a report on the firing incident.

The recent incidents of target killing are part of a conspiracy to spread anarchy, he said. Bugti also instructed Ansari that better medical services be provided to the wounded.