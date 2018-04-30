Police seize pyrotechnics in Karachi raid ahead of Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI: A big stash of pyrotechnical equipment, including fireworks, were recovered Sunday night and one man arrested after authorities carried out a raid in the city's Landhi area, Geo News reported, citing police.

According to the authorities, the seized pyrotechnic devices were worth at least Rs 200,000. They also said they made one arrest from the area they conducted the operation in.



Further, police claimed that the recovered stash of fireworks was intended to be sold on Shab-e-Barat.