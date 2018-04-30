Shehbaz slams Imran over repetitive speeches

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s paliphrasia while presenting party’s 11-point agenda for the upcoming elections at Lahore rally.



“A certain class expects a man to bring about change who couldn't even change his speech,” he said in a statement on Monday.

After ruling for five years[in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), he (Imran) hides behind Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, National University of Modern Languages and cricket. “This shows defeat is his [Imran’s] destiny.”

The crux of all Imran's speeches is that everything is possible till he is there; if he weren't there nothing would be possible, Shehbaz added.

“How can anyone who cannot see anything other than himself make a new Pakistan,” questioned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president.

Criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Shehbaz remarked: “Why was an emergency not imposed for girls education in KP? Why weren't educational institutes given a curriculum? Why weren't new hospitals and schools built in KP? Why wasn't an agricultural emergency imposed?”

The KP government should have done some work for the people, he said.

Reiterating his earlier claims, Shehbaz remarked that PML-N has always engaged in politics of serving people. “We went ahead with development projects despite hurdles. You can't serve people just by chanting slogans.”

Those who want to take the country back to dark ages have a problem with its progress, he added.

While addressing a PTI rally in Lahore, Imran had lashed out at political opponent Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif, you have been governing Punjab since last 10 years. Please tell what have you done for education in province? Punjab has the highest proportion of out-of-school girls. How many universities did you build?”

He remarked that a state-of-art university is being built in Haripur. “Please tell me if bridges and road networks have ever formed a country. A country is built after investing in the people.”