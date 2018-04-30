Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
REUTERS

Prince Alwaleed's firm sells Movenpick Hotels to AccorHotels

By
REUTERS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Photo: Reuters 

DUBAI: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding and its partners have agreed to sell Movenpick Hotels and Resorts to its associate firm AccorHotels.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018, Kingdom Holding said in a statement. Kingdom has a 5.7 per cent stake in Accor SA.

AccorHotels said earlier it had agreed to buy rival Movenpick Hotels & Resorts for 560 million Swiss francs ($567 million), in a deal which Accor said would boost its earnings and marks the latest example of the French group’s ambitious takeover strategy.

Founded in 1973 in Switzerland, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts operates in 27 countries with 84 hotels, and has a strong presence in Europe and the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Kingdom sold its stake in the Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut for around $100-115 million including debt, sources had told Reuters.

Prince Alwaleed, the kingdom’s most recognised business figure, was freed on January 27 after being held at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel for three months on the orders of his cousin Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of an anti-corruption crackdown.

Alwaleed, a nephew of Saudi King Salman, is closely watched in international markets because of investments in companies such as Citigroup Inc and Twitter.

Comments

More From Business:

Will Budget 2018-19 deliver for the PML-N?

Will Budget 2018-19 deliver for the PML-N?

 Updated 2 hours ago
Petroleum prices likely to go up by over Rs3 from May 1

Petroleum prices likely to go up by over Rs3 from May 1

Updated 6 hours ago
T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

T-Mobile, Sprint say $26bn deal would give US tech lead over China

 Updated 15 hours ago
Finance minister dismisses possibility of financial emergency in Pakistan

Finance minister dismisses possibility of financial emergency in Pakistan

 Updated 22 hours ago
Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board

Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board

 Updated yesterday
Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

Budget FY 2018-19: Govt recommends 200% increase in petroleum levy

 Updated 2 days ago
T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
US considers tightening grip on China ties to corporate America

US considers tightening grip on China ties to corporate America

 Updated 2 days ago
Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM