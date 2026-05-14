Aurangzeb leaves for Beijing to attend Pakistan's debut $250m Panda Bond launch

An undated image of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaking during an interview. — AFP/File

Pakistan to launch first-ever Panda Bond in Beijing.

Initial issuance set at $250m under broader $1bn programme.

Move gives Pakistan first access to China’s domestic capital market.



Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for China to attend the official ceremony for Pakistan’s inaugural Panda Bond issuance in Beijing, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The ministry described the issuance as a “landmark development” through which Pakistan is gaining access to China’s domestic capital market for the first time, calling China’s bond market “one of the largest and deepest capital markets in the world”.

The ceremony will be held at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

According to the statement, the issuance marks “a major milestone in Pakistan’s financial strategy” aimed at diversifying financing sources, strengthening investor confidence and expanding Pakistan’s presence in international financial markets.

“Pakistan is steadily moving towards market-based financing alongside traditional funding avenues,” the ministry said, adding that access to the Chinese capital market reflected “the country’s economic recovery and the growing confidence of global investors in Pakistan’s economy”.

The overall Panda Bond programme has been set at $1 billion, while the inaugural issuance will amount to $250 million equivalent.

The Ministry of Finance said the issuance is being supported by the Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which it said would further strengthen confidence among international investors.

“This historic development not only reflects the improving credibility of Pakistan’s economy but also demonstrates the confidence of international financial institutions and investors in Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, reform agenda, and economic direction,” the statement said.

The ministry added that positive trends in exports, remittances and key economic indicators in recent months had provided a stronger foundation for sustainable economic growth.

Referring to Pakistan-China ties, the statement said both countries shared “an enduring friendship built on mutual trust, strategic cooperation, and strong people-to-people ties”.

It added that China had “consistently stood by Pakistan in difficult times”, while projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had opened new avenues for economic collaboration.

“The issuance of the Panda Bond marks another important step towards strengthening this longstanding partnership in the fields of finance and investment,” the ministry said.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Finance, the People’s Bank of China, the ADB, AIIB, China International Capital Corporation, Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank, Hongta Securities and other institutions, alongside investors and banking sector stakeholders.

A special presentation on Pakistan’s economy and investment opportunities will also be showcased during the event.

The finance minister is expected to highlight Pakistan’s economic recovery, reform measures, investor-friendly policies and the government’s future economic vision, while the visit will also include meetings with investors, financial institutions and senior Chinese officials to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and future financial collaboration.

The ministry said the government viewed the Panda Bond issuance as “a major milestone in the country’s economic diplomacy, access to international financial markets, and pursuit of sustainable economic stability”.

“The issuance of the Panda Bond will not only further strengthen economic cooperation between Pakistan and China but will also showcase Pakistan’s emerging economic potential before the global investor community,” it added.