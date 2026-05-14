Pakistan working to secure additional gas supplies, says petroleum minister

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik (right) speaks to Qatar's Ambassador to Pakistan Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater, Islamabad, May 14, 2026. — Petroleum Division

Pakistan values Qatar's cooperation: petroleum minister.

Ambassador Al-Khater lauds Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Qatar's envoy reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan.



Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Thursday said that the government was making efforts to secure additional gas supplies, expressing gratitude to Qatar for its timely facilitation in ensuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting with Qatar's Ambassador to Pakistan Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater at the Petroleum Division, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting was aimed at expressing gratitude to Qatar for its timely facilitation in ensuring LNG supplies and to further strengthen coordination for future energy cooperation, especially regarding strategic storage, it added.

During the meeting, Malik thanked Qatar for its "continued support in providing LNG cargoes at a critical time" when Pakistan was facing challenges due to congestion in Strait of Hormuz and peaking summer power demand.

Malik reiterated that Islamabad valued Qatar's cooperation, saying it reflected the "strong brotherly ties" between the two countries.

The petroleum minister said that he remained in constant contact with Qatar's Minister of Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and coordinated closely regarding LNG vessels.

As a result of these efforts, two LNG cargoes have successfully reached Pakistan, he added.

The minister resolved to continue coordinating with Qatar to ensure uninterrupted LNG supplies, saying that efforts were underway to secure additional gas supplies in line with national energy requirements.

However, Malik emphasised that Pakistan's preference was to secure supplies from friendly countries through necessary approvals, without risking any loss of life or property.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Khater reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering support for Pakistan, saying the Qatari government has directed him to extend all possible facilitation to Pakistan in meeting its energy needs.

The ambassador also lauded Pakistan's mediation efforts and its constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Minister Malik said that the prevailing regional conflict offered important lessons, adding the government — under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS-CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir — was formulating a comprehensive Energy Security Policy aimed at strengthening Pakistan's resilience against external disruptions.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation.

Pakistan and Qatar agreed to maintain close coordination to ensure stable and reliable LNG and energy supplies in the future.

The meeting follows the arrival in Karachi of a Qatari LNG vessel that crossed the Strait of Hormuz, days after a brief pause in its voyage, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The vessel had resumed its journey towards Karachi after being temporarily stopped in the Hormuz, a key shipping line affected by security concerns following the US-Israel war on Iran.