Monday Apr 30 2018
Sindh Rangers don new uniforms

Monday Apr 30, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) officials deployed across the province, including Karachi, will be seen wearing a new uniform from Monday.

The pattern of the uniform of the paramilitary force has been changed days after the change was authorised.

The paramilitary force has released an image of the old and new uniforms to enable people to identify the personnel of Sindh Rangers.

The picture shows that in the old uniform, the rank of the Rangers personnel was displayed on their shoulders, however, in the new uniforms the rank is displayed on the chest, similar to that of the Pakistan Army personnel.

On April 15, Rangers had said in statement that the pattern of uniform was being changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province, including Karachi.

Rangers have been carrying out an operation against criminal elements in Karachi in collaboration with Sindh police since 2013.

