Monday Apr 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Panic among citizens as Quetta killing spree continues unabated

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

QUETTA: Successive incidents of targeted killings have spread a wave of terror among citizens of Quetta, who on Monday staged protests at different places against a dozen deaths over the past week.

At least six people have been killed and three wounded in different incidents of targeted killings in the provincial capital over the last three days.

On April 27, brother of prayer leader at a local mosque was shot dead on Toghi Road.

Activists of Hazara Democratic Party stage a demonstration outside Balochistan Assembly. — INP 

A day later, two other people were killed on Jamaluddin Afghani Road. The deceased belonged to Hazara community.

Last night, unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on shops on Jan Mohammad Road. Consequently, three people were killed.

Last week, a suicide attack also claimed lives of six policemen on Quetta's Airport Road.

Police say that they have been investigating the incidents.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo along with Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Home Minister, talking with Leaders of Majlis-e- Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen during their protest demonstration, outside provincial assembly building in Quetta on Monday, April 30, 2018. — PPI

Relatives of the victims, representatives of political parties and general public held demonstrations against continuing killings outside the Quetta Press Club and the Balochistan Assembly building on Monday.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti also visited the demonstration outside the provincial assembly building in Quetta on Monday.

The home minister termed the recent wave of targetted killings a conspiracy to spread chaos.

