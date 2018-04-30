PM Abbasi inaugurates market complex, trade terminal in North Waziristan Agency

MIRANSHAH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday inaugurated newly-constructed Miranshah Market Complex during his visit to North Wazirstan Agency along with Chief of the Amy Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The prime minister and the army chief visited Miranshah and Ghulam Khan areas of the agency, where the former laid a floral wreath at Shuhada Monument, and offered 'Fateha' for the martyrs, who rendered supreme sacrifices for restoration of peace and stability.

The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ministers, senators and corps commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.

PM Abbasi inaugurated the market complex constructed by Pakistan Army engineers, which includes 1344 shops, parks, car parking, solar lights, driveways and water supply network, the ISPR said in a statement.

The prime minister visited Miranshah, Ghulam Khan areas along with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

The prime minister also inaugurated Ghulam Khan Trade Terminal in NWA as part of the Central Trade Corridor.

"These newly-constructed trade terminal and communication infrastructure in tribal areas will connect this market complex with CPEC at Dera Ismail Khan, and will have its share in national and regional trade routes," the statement said.

"Commercial dividends are awaiting a new chapter of prosperity and economical uplift of the area," it added.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Abbasi said these socio-economic projects were just the beginning and many more such projects were in the pipeline for FATA, in addition to the ones which have been completed or were in progress across tribal areas.

PM Abbasi says mainstreaming of FATA was key to its long-term progress and prosperity. — ISPR

He said that rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) and socio-economic uplift of FATA was a priority objective of the government.

The premier lauded brave tribesmen for their unwavering support in fight against terrorism and ridding these areas from terrorists.

He said that mainstreaming of FATA was key to its long-term progress and prosperity, for which the government had been working in line with the aspirations of tribal people.