Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf Monday said that he is waiting for a favourable time to return to Pakistan and that he hoped for justice from the country's judiciary.



Speaking to media after his telephonic address with party workers here, the former president said he would return home as soon as a government came that provided him a balanced atmosphere.

He said he did not commit any kind of corruption, neither did any court sentence him, but still he was barred from contesting an election for life.

The head of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) said that he submitted an application for renewal of his passport three months ago, but his passport had not been renewed on directives by someone in the Ministry of Interior.

"I have been subjected to political victimization," he claimed.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf said the former premier talks of giving respect to vote, but does not respect it himself.

"He is digging his own grave," he said of Nawaz.

Addressing the workers earlier, the former president said he would come to a city, wherefrom he would get more support.

He also said the local [party] leadership would decide on any political alliances in the forthcoming elections.