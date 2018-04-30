Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Musharraf says waiting for favourable time to return to Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 30, 2018

 Former president Pervez Musharraf Monday, April 30, 2018, said that he is waiting for a favourable time to return to Pakistan and that he hoped for justice from the country's judiciary. Photo: File
1

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf Monday said that he is waiting for a favourable time to return to Pakistan and that he hoped for justice from the country's judiciary.

Speaking to media after his telephonic address with party workers here, the former president said he would return home as soon as a government came that provided him a balanced atmosphere.

He said he did not commit any kind of corruption, neither did any court sentence him, but still he was barred from contesting an election for life.

The head of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) said that he submitted an application for renewal of his passport three months ago, but his passport had not been renewed on directives by someone in the Ministry of Interior.

"I have been subjected to political victimization," he claimed.

Speaking of Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf said the former premier talks of giving respect to vote, but does not respect it himself.

"He is digging his own grave," he said of Nawaz.

Addressing the workers earlier, the former president said he would come to a city, wherefrom he would get more support.

He also said the local [party] leadership would decide on any political alliances in the forthcoming elections.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

Travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in US delayed: Pakistan Embassy

 Updated 24 minutes ago
COAS arrives in Quetta to meet notables of Hazara community: DG ISPR

COAS arrives in Quetta to meet notables of Hazara community: DG ISPR

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Pakistan, Russia mark 70 years of diplomatic relations

Updated 39 minutes ago
Zardari denies making anti-Nawaz statement

Zardari denies making anti-Nawaz statement

Updated 2 hours ago
Shab-e-Barat being observed across Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat being observed across Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for anti-women remarks by PML-N leaders

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes for anti-women remarks by PML-N leaders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz took establishment's support to become pawn against PPP: Ghani

Nawaz took establishment's support to become pawn against PPP: Ghani

Updated 4 hours ago
All MQM did in 33 years was target-killing, says Khursheed Shah

All MQM did in 33 years was target-killing, says Khursheed Shah

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM