pakistan
Tuesday May 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PFA calls for energy drinks to be renamed ‘highly caffeinated drinks’

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 01, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority under its act on Tuesday directed the energy drinks companies to mention 'highly caffeinated drink' rather than 'energy drink' on their products.

The PFA said that calling the product as the energy drink is misdirecting on the scientific and technical basis.

The authority has also instructed companies to mention directions in Urdu and English on the product that the drink is not suitable for under 12 years old, pregnant women and for those who are allergic to caffeine.

The PFA said that it’s mandatory for the energy drinks company to put Halal label on their product and not to use ingredients of medicines in the processing of the drinks. 

The energy drinks companies have been directed to adhere the guidelines issued by the authority within eight months period as after the deadline the PFA will be mandated to discard the products. 

