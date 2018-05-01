Will apologise only if Imran surrenders phone over Gulalai’s allegations: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday refused to tender an unconditional apology for his questionable misogynistic remarks regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s female workers.



Sanaullah, reacting to the PTI’s April 29 Minar-e-Pakistan rally, had said that “the women who attended the rally were not from honorable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from."

The minister, in a video statement today, said that he will only apologise if Imran Khan surrenders his BlackBerry phone over Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

Sanaullah attempted to clarify by saying that he issued "general comments" on the crowd who attended the PTI rallies on October 30 and April 29.

“I didn’t point out any specific male or female worker,” the provincial law minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said.

The senior politician chose to take potshots at the PTI chief by saying that the party should also see how they reacted on the sexual harassment allegations leveled by disgruntled MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Imran Khan.



“Didn’t Imran Khan sexually harass her through messages? Didn’t he target a specific female worker,” he questioned.