Shahid Afridi thanks Hillary Clinton for support, wishes for his welfare organisation

KARACHI: Shahid 'Boom-Boom' Afridi, one of Pakistan's most-loved cricketers, tweeted Tuesday to thank former US state secretary Hillary Clinton over her support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

"Thank you @HillaryClinton for supporting the cause of #Humanity and your best wishes," Afridi wrote in his tweet that included a video of Clinton.



"Together we all are #HopeNotOut," he added.

In her video message, the former first lady — wife of Bill Clinton — greeted the all-rounder, thanking him and saying: "Thank you for that very nice message that your friend and mine, John, delivered to me at our event today.

“I wish you the very best!"

The Shahid Afridi Foundation, as per its Twitter account, works "for the less privileged to give them what we can to keep their #HopeNotOut".