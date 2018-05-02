Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz to address PML-N rally in Sadiqabad today

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Posters and banners in Sadiqabad ahead of the PML-N rally today. Photo: Geo News 

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a rally of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in Sadiqabad today. 

The PML-N is hosting the rally on Sadiqabad's Ahmedpur Lama Road, which has been adorned with posters and banners in favour of the PML-N supremo. 

Nawaz and daughter Maryam will arrive at Sheikh Zayed International Airport from Lahore, from where they will travel by road to Sadiqabad in the evening. 

Strict security arrangements will be in place at the rally venue as well as the route of the former premier. 

The event is expected to kick-off around 6pm. 

A fire truck being used to douse the ground where the rally will take place. Photo: Geo News 

On Tuesday, Nawaz addressed a rally in Sahiwal which also marked the start of the party's public mobilisation drive ahead of the upcoming general elections.

In his address, Nawaz criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, saying he was also "sold" and his party members formed queues to vote for Pakistan Peoples Party in the recent Senate elections.

"Imran has become a stooge," the former premier told the participants. "They all have a secret understanding. Imran voted for arrow [PPP's electoral symbol]."

Nawaz lambastes Imran for becoming a 'stooge'

They all have secret understanding; PTI members formed queues to vote for PPP, the former premier says

Earlier, while addressing the crowd, Maryam Nawaz said Imran plays the role of a 'guest actor' in each election.

"When Imran's party performs poorly in elections, he is nowhere to be found," she said, adding that the PTI chief will 'disappear' after the upcoming general elections as well. 

