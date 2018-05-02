LHC issues notice to Ahsan Iqbal over anti-judiciary speech

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on a petition regarding his anti-judiciary speech.

A citizen, Amna Malik, had filed a petition in the court against Iqbal.

The interior minister while speaking at a seminar in Islamabad on April 25 had strongly denounced accusations of misuse of authority levelled by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

"Look, the chief justice can sit on the bench and say Ahsan Iqbal got a vice chancellor appointed," thundered Iqbal. "Mr Chief Justice have a heart. When you are disrespected, we are also disrespected."

"You have no right to name-call people. You must issue me [a] charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me but enough is enough,” Iqbal had said.

Political rival and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq had condemned the interior minister's statement.

"Ahsan Iqbal's statement is a violation of his oath and the Constitution," said Haq.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 7.