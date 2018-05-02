Squash legend Jahangir Khan recognised for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ at Asian Awards

Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan with the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award at 8th Asian Awards in London

Pakistan’s squash legend Jahangir Khan, who won a record-breaking 555 consecutive competitive matches, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award at the 8th edition of the Asian Awards held in London.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Jahangir Khan became World Amateur Squash Champion at the age of just 15; but it was only the start of a record-breaking professional career. He became the youngest ever World Open Champion at 17, going on to win the title a total of six times; he won the prestigious British Open a record 10 times, and played the second longest match in squash history, remaining unbeaten in 555 consecutive matches over 5 years and 8 months.

Paul Sagoo, Founder of The Asian Awards, paid tribute to the squash legend. “The achievements of Jahangir Khan are a true marvel in sporting history. Jahangir dominated the game of Squash in the 1980s and his legacy is one which will be remembered for decades to come.. We are delighted to welcome Jahangir Khan to the 8th Asian Awards to celebrate his illustrious career and honour him with the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award.”

The Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award has previously been won by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Muttiah Muralitharan, MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara, as well as Premier League footballer Son Heung-Min and world snooker champion Ding Junhui.

Previous winners of the Asian Awards also include Bruce Lee, Zayn Malik, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Jack Ma, Dr Amar Bose, Sir David Tang, Freddie Mercury, Kunal Nayyar and the late Ahmed Kathrada.

The Asian Awards were founded in 2010 to celebrate outstanding achievements of pan-Asians across all walks of life. It honours inspiring accomplishments and international role models in the fields of business, sport, entertainment, philanthropy and popular arts & culture.

This year’s event was hosted by comic genius and winner of the 2015 Outstanding Achievement in Television Award, Sanjeev Bhaskar. The ceremony was attended by notable politicians, dignitaries, celebrities, industrialists and influencers.