Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR providing logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2. Photo: Pakistan Navy

A Pakistan Navy ship on Wednesday provided logistic assistance to Portugal’s sailing yacht which was in need of fuel near North East of Somalia.

Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR (Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate) while on counter piracy mission under Task Force-151 provided logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2, which was in dire need of fuel in area about 180 nautical miles North East of Somalia, the navy said in a statement.

Sailing yacht BENYLEO-2 is owned by Joao Armindo Furtado of Azores Island, Portugal.

Furtado is currently sailing around the world with his wife Joana Amen and two children aged eight and five.

BENYLEO-2 left Port of Galle, Sri Lanka for Eritrea with necessary logistics. However, due to unexpected adverse weather, the expedition exhausted its entire stock of fuel, the statement added.

PNS ALAMGIR also provided edibles to the family.

The Portuguese family was very thankful to Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for providing timely and generous assistance which enabled the family to sail safely in the piracy-affected area, the navy further said.

Pakistan Navy Ships actively participate in Task Force-150 and Task Force-151 which are mandated to conduct maritime security operations and anti-piracy respectively. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Watermelon sales increase due to scorching heat, affordable rates

Updated 41 minutes ago
Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

Karachi heatwave: Temperature to soar to 43°C on May 3

 Updated 37 minutes ago
13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

13-year-old Umerkot girl who went missing is in police custody: Sindh home minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

NAB's sun shining across country not just Punjab, says chairman

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on May 16: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

Opposition rejects budget for FY18-19 in National Assembly session

 Updated 59 minutes ago
SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

SHC CJ takes notice of Larkana minor's rape, murder

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

PTI's Naeem Bokhari suffers head injury after falling in London underground station

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM