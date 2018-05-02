Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal yacht on world sailing trip

Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR providing logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2. Photo: Pakistan Navy

A Pakistan Navy ship on Wednesday provided logistic assistance to Portugal’s sailing yacht which was in need of fuel near North East of Somalia.

Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR (Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate) while on counter piracy mission under Task Force-151 provided logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2, which was in dire need of fuel in area about 180 nautical miles North East of Somalia, the navy said in a statement.

Sailing yacht BENYLEO-2 is owned by Joao Armindo Furtado of Azores Island, Portugal.

Furtado is currently sailing around the world with his wife Joana Amen and two children aged eight and five.

BENYLEO-2 left Port of Galle, Sri Lanka for Eritrea with necessary logistics. However, due to unexpected adverse weather, the expedition exhausted its entire stock of fuel, the statement added.

PNS ALAMGIR also provided edibles to the family.

The Portuguese family was very thankful to Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for providing timely and generous assistance which enabled the family to sail safely in the piracy-affected area, the navy further said.

Pakistan Navy Ships actively participate in Task Force-150 and Task Force-151 which are mandated to conduct maritime security operations and anti-piracy respectively.