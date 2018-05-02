Nawaz says has no competition with Imran, Zardari

SADIQABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that he had no competition with Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari.



The PML-N supremo had been addressing a public gathering in Sadiqabad, south Punjab. "Imran Khan sahib, I don't have any competition with you," he said, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was nothing in front of him.

The former premier then turned his guns towards Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, saying, "Zardari sahib, Nawaz Sharif does not have a competition with you as well."

Addressing the participants, he said that it appeared as if Sadiqabad had been awakening today, the heart of south Punjab had been awakening. "I am very lucky for one does not get such respects from the people easily."

Nawaz said the next 70 years in the country would not be like the past 70 years.

"I served the people, rid them of darkness, eradicated terrorism and made motorways," he said. "But I was disqualified only because of not receiving salary from [my] son."

The former premier said the next 70 years would be the years of Pakistan's prosperity, which would bring employment for the poor.

He urged the masses to consider 2018 elections as referendum, adding that if he again formed a government then poor people would be issued health cards.

"Home for everyone will be our manifesto," Nawaz said, adding that Pakistan could be made Asian tiger in the next 10 years.

Maryam slams 'political turncoats'

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said the rally in Sadiqabad also had crowd from the same city, but the leader of the entire Pakistan. Her comments referred to her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said that "political turncoats" would not succeed this time around, hailing Khawaja Asif for his loyalty. "People hold Khawaja Asif in high esteem for he is a loyal person. The entire city turned up to welcome Asif after he was disqualified."

The former first daughter said the ones deserting the party would meet such an end that they would think ten times before jumping ship.

'Sucking blood of people'

Reacting to Nawaz's statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that these individuals had been "sucking the blood of Pakistani people."

"Imran Khan told the people what actual democracy is," he said, daring Nawaz to name the ones he had competition with, if had courage.

The PTI spokesman lambasted if the judiciary stopped asking questions to them regarding corruption allegations, then everything would be fixed.

"They deliver speeches keeping their own self in view," he said.