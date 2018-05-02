Pakistan to release ailing Indian prisoner on humanitarian grounds: FO

Pakistan Foreign Office, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is releasing an ailing Indian prisoner on humanitarian grounds, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan will release Indian citizen Jatindra, who is suffering from a blood disease, on humanitarian grounds. He was arrested in 2014 and India confirmed his citizenship last month, the FO said.

The statement added that 48 Pakistani citizens are imprisoned in India and Pakistan expects India to release the prisoners.

In January this year, Pakistan set free 147 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture. The fishermen were released from Karachi's Malir prison and sent to Lahore Cantt station, where they crossed into India through the Wagah border.

