Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Students protest over missing Quaid-e-Azam portrait at Aligarh University

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 03, 2018

Police disperse students of the Aligarh Muslim University after protests broke out over a portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Aligarh on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times
 

UTTAR PRADESH: Tensions surrounding the missing portrait of Quaid-e-Azam have escalated with students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) protesting outside a police station over the missing portrait.

Yesterday, the portrait had gone missing just two days after the university received threats by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Satish Gautam.

The students of AMU took to the streets demanding why the portrait had gone missing.

Earlier it was reported that opposition groups had broken into the university, ensuing clashes, and injuring students, according to a report in Financial Express

Quaid-e-Azam's portrait at Aligarh Muslim University goes missing

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was accorded life membership of the AMU in 1938

Standing outside a police station, the students chanted slogans against the university management and Gautam who had written to the university asking for the removal of Jinnah’s portrait.

The police had resorted to using tear gas on the students.

Pakistani analyst Rasul Bakhsh Rais weighed in on the matter saying the recent incident at AMU should open eyes of those who claim that Muslims have rights in India.

Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar also added the removal of Jinnah's picture was not correct.

In a letter addressed to the AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor earlier this week, BJP MP  Gautam had said, "It is fine if Jinnah has been revered in Pakistan after Partition. But his portrait should not be put up here in India.”

He had added instead of putting Jinnah's portrait, the university should celebrate the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who played a crucial role in establishing the university.

Comments

More From World:

77 killed, 143 injured in powerful dust storms across north India: officials

77 killed, 143 injured in powerful dust storms across north India: officials

 Updated 5 hours ago
Over 500 British-Pakistanis contesting UK local govt elections today

Over 500 British-Pakistanis contesting UK local govt elections today

Updated 6 hours ago
Men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreement on compensation

Men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreement on compensation

 Updated 7 hours ago
France's Macron thanks 'delicious' wife of Australian PM

France's Macron thanks 'delicious' wife of Australian PM

 Updated 12 hours ago
Cambridge Analytica and parent SCL Elections shutting down

Cambridge Analytica and parent SCL Elections shutting down

 Updated 12 hours ago
Iowa passes most restrictive abortion ban in US

Iowa passes most restrictive abortion ban in US

 Updated 13 hours ago
First Guantanamo transfer: US sends Saudi detainee to rehabilitation back home

First Guantanamo transfer: US sends Saudi detainee to rehabilitation back home

 Updated 14 hours ago
Trump replaces White House lawyer in Russia probe

Trump replaces White House lawyer in Russia probe

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pompeo vows to put US diplomatic power at Trump's service

Pompeo vows to put US diplomatic power at Trump's service

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM