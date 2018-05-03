Students protest over missing Quaid-e-Azam portrait at Aligarh University

Police disperse students of the Aligarh Muslim University after protests broke out over a portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Aligarh on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

UTTAR PRADESH: Tensions surrounding the missing portrait of Quaid-e-Azam have escalated with students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) protesting outside a police station over the missing portrait.

Yesterday, the portrait had gone missing just two days after the university received threats by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Satish Gautam.

The students of AMU took to the streets demanding why the portrait had gone missing.

Earlier it was reported that opposition groups had broken into the university, ensuing clashes, and injuring students, according to a report in Financial Express.

Standing outside a police station, the students chanted slogans against the university management and Gautam who had written to the university asking for the removal of Jinnah’s portrait.

The police had resorted to using tear gas on the students.

Pakistani analyst Rasul Bakhsh Rais weighed in on the matter saying the recent incident at AMU should open eyes of those who claim that Muslims have rights in India.

Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar also added the removal of Jinnah's picture was not correct.

In a letter addressed to the AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor earlier this week, BJP MP Gautam had said, "It is fine if Jinnah has been revered in Pakistan after Partition. But his portrait should not be put up here in India.”

He had added instead of putting Jinnah's portrait, the university should celebrate the contributions of Raja Mahendra Pratap and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan who played a crucial role in establishing the university.