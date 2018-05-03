Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Supreme Court reserves decision in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Thursday May 03, 2018

Daniyal Aziz. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court reserved on Thursday its decision in the contempt case against Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz after both sides completed their arguments.

The apex court had issued a show-cause notice to Aziz on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

As the hearing went under way today by a three-member bench, prosecutor Rana Waqar argued that the remarks by the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader were an attack on the system of justice.

Waqar informed the bench that Aziz had termed 'scripted' Imran Khan’s acquittal and Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification by the apex court and stated that the monitoring judge of the Supreme Court orchestrated the corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

“Aziz did not disown his comments,” he stated further.

SC indicts Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz for contempt

A three-member bench of the apex court will hear the case against the federal privatisation minister and PML-N leader

Waqar added that the prosecution produced two witnesses against Aziz — a local journalist and an official of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. 

Aziz had also produced witnesses in his defence during the trial and was represented by lawyer Ali Raza. 

During the hearing today, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, who heads the bench, remarked that Aziz was not indicted for criticising court verdicts when the defence counsel argued that his client had only criticised court decisions and not the court itself. 

Moreover, Raza argued that his client did not commit contempt of court. 

"If the court’s authority is eroded that what will be left," Justice Sheikh wondered.

“Daniyal Aziz is the court’s favourite child,” he remarked further. 

Aziz was indicted on contempt charges by the Supreme Court on March 13.

During one of the proceedings, Justice Sheikh had assured: “The trial will be transparent as per the Constitution.”

Comments

Updated 2 minutes ago
 Updated 6 minutes ago
 Updated 45 minutes ago
Updated an hour ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 3 hours ago
