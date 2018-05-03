Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 03, 2018

ATTOCK: At least one person was killed and seven others were wounded in an attack on a vehicle near Attock, said security sources on Thursday.

According to security sources, the attacker on a motorcycle hit the vehicle.

After the attack, security forces reached the area and conducted a rescue operation.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar said that the attack took place near Bisal turn.

After the incident, emergency was imposed in the hospitals and security check points were setup across the city.

